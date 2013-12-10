Dec 10 The chief executive of closely watched
Internet TV startup Aereo said on Tuesday that the controversial
company had turned a profit in some of its markets, and is also
looking for broadband partners to pair with its service.
Speaking at an investor conference hosted by UBS, Chief
Executive Officer Chet Kanojia said it takes about 6,500
subscribers in a city to break even and that some markets had
already turned profitable.
He did not identify the markets, but said cities such as
Denver and Detroit were performing well, while the expansion
into Miami was disappointing. New York, where Aereo is based,
had a mediocre start, but is showing a turnaround.
Aereo was launched in March 2012 at $12 per month in New
York and has since expanded to about 10 cities with plans to
enter several more next year. It lets subscribers stream live
broadcasts of TV channels on phones, tablet computers and other
devices using individual antennas. Users can watch the major
broadcast networks such as CBS, NBC, FOX, ABC, the CW, PBS,
Telemundo and other channels.
Its largest investor is IAC, which counts Barry
Diller as a chairman. Diller has been a vocal proponent of
Aereo, taking on its opponents publicly, whether they are
broadcasters or the National Football League.
The TV industry sees the service as a threat to its ability
to control subscription fees and generate advertising income,
its two main sources of revenue.
In October, broadcasters ABC, which is owned by Walt
Disney Co, CBS Corp, Comcast Corp's
NBC Universal and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, asked
the Supreme Court to hear their case claiming the online service
steals copyrighted television content.
FUTURE
Kanojia said Aereo has so far invested $65 million in
developing and releasing its product. Last January, the company
raised $38 million, which added to a previous round of funding
of $20.5 million.
Aereo has never revealed subscriber numbers, but Kanojia
said the company is aiming to reach 2 million to 5 million
customers. He said churn, or the rate of cancellation was
"fairly low" at about 2 percent.
Aereo is looking for possible tie ups with broadband or
Internet bandwidth providers, Kanojia said. A few times during
the presentation he said he could envision Aereo's service being
sold alongside broadband in a bundle that costs about $50, which
he called a "lot more rational" TV service than those offered by
cable companies. He did not name any potential partners.
Kanojia said he had made a mistake by not making the service
available on televisions when it came out. Initially, Aereo was
focused on the iPad only, but data now shows that 65 percent of
people using the service view it on a big screen, whether
through Apple TV, Roku streaming service, or by physically
connecting their computer or tablet to a television.
"What they are using is the television, so there is a mad
scramble how to make that easier," he said.
Aereo plans to make announcements at the Consumer
Electronics Show in January that could include putting the
service in gaming consoles or installing it directly onto TV
sets, Kanojia added.