March 2 Aereo Inc, which is scheduled to
roll out its new online TV service, said late on Thursday a
group of broadcasters have filed two separate federal lawsuits
against the company, citing likely violation of copyright laws.
Aereo said in a blog post the broadcasters have maintained
that the company will infringe their copyrights by enabling
consumers to access broadcast television via a remote antenna
and digital video recorder.
Media reports on Thursday have cited broadcasters such as
Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC as party to the lawsuits against
Aereo, which is backed by billionaire Barry Diller's
IAC/InterActiveCorp. Diller is also part of Aereo's
board.
On Feb 14, Aereo had announced a $20.5 million in Series A
financing led by IAC.
Aereo, which is scheduled to launch its service on March 14
in New York City, will enable its subscribers to watch broadcast
television online through digital streaming.
"Aereo does not believe that the broadcasters' position has
any merit and it very much looks forward to a full and fair
airing of the issues, the company said on its blog.
It would go ahead with the launch of the service as
scheduled and looks for a prompt resolution of the lawsuits,
Aereo added.
The law firms representing the broadcasters were not
immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business
hours.
