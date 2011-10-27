PARIS Oct 27 French nuclear group Areva posted a 3.5 percent decline in nine-month sales on Thursday, squeezed by weakness in its uranium mining and waste-processing businesses.

Revenues reached 5.95 billion euros ($8.4 billion) and were down 1.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, state-owned Areva said in a statement.

For the third quarter alone, revenues fell 2.9 percent to 1.95 billion euros, Areva said, without providing details about specific business lines' performance for the period. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Christian Plumb; Editing by Will Waterman)