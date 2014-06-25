(Adds details, analyst comments, shares)
By Penumudi Amrutha
June 25 Drug developer Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
said its experimental glaucoma drug, which is a
combination of two drugs, was found more effective than the two
individual drugs in a mid-stage trial, sending the company's
shares to a life high.
Aerie's shares rose as much as 41 percent to a life high of
$29.71 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. The stock was one of the top
percentage gainers on the exchange.
The strong data suggests that the combination drug,
Roclatan, could be more effective than any other glaucoma drug,
making the eye drop a potential blockbuster, analysts said.
The once-daily eye drop combines Aerie's other experimental
glaucoma drug, Rhopressa, with an approved drug called
latanoprost.
Patients treated with Roclatan experienced a significantly
greater reduction in fluid pressure inside the eye than those
treated with either latanoprost or Rhopressa.
"There is a 70 to 80 percent chance Roclatan gets approved;
it uses a new kind of mechanism and has showed great results in
terms of efficacy," RBC Capital Markets analyst Adnan Butt said.
Glaucoma, which is one of the leading causes of blindness,
is a condition where the optic nerve is damaged, usually due to
increased eye pressure.
About 2.7 million people in the United States over the age
of 40 have glaucoma, according to Glaucoma Research Foundation.
The drug completes Aerie's range of drugs for treating eye
pressure, with Roclatan aimed at patients with a severe and
progressive form of the condition and Rhopressa meant for
patients with a less severe form, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co analyst
Annabel Samimy told Reuters.
Aerie said it could take up to a year to collect enough data
to begin a late-stage trial for Roclatan. The company is also
preparing to start a late-stage trial for Rhopressa in early
July.
Aerie's shares were up 27.6 percent at $26.86 in noon
trading.
(Editing by Don Sebastian and Kirti Pandey)