DUBLIN, Sept 28 Irish airline Aer Lingus expects single-digit percentage growth in its average ancillary income per passenger in 2012, its chief commercial officer said on Wednesday.

"We don't expect massive double-digit growth, but we expect some growth in our average passenger spend," Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Kavanagh told a meeting with investors broadcast on the airline's website.

He said he expected charges for advance seat selection, which has increased 20 percent year-on-year, to contribute to the growth (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)