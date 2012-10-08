UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LONDON Oct 8 Aer Lingus Group PLC : * Aer Lingus statement regarding pension discussions * Continues to be engaged in the lrc process in order to find an appropriate
solution * Discussions in the lrc have not yet concluded, nor has a finalised
recommendation been issued by the lrc * If any such recommendation is issued, further detailed discussions with
trustees of the iass will be required
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders