UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
DUBLIN Nov 7 Aer Lingus Group PLC : * Q3 operating profit (before exceptionals) 90.9 million EUR, up 2.9 percent
y/y * Q3 yield per passenger up 7.2 percent y/y, long-haul yield up 11.5 percent * Says forward bookings as at 30 September ahead of previous year * Plans long-haul capacity growth in 2013
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders