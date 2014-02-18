Feb 18 Aer Lingus Group PLC : * Received letter from trustee of Irish airlines superannuation scheme summarising a proposed draft * Funding proposal with a 25 year duration * Proposed once-off funding of E110 million adequate to support achievement of targets recommended by labour court * Reduction in pensions in payment to the maximum extent permitted by amended Irish pension legislation * Also proposed to make a once-off contribution of E30 million to new scheme in respect of former employees * Company reaffirms its commitment to its proposed contributions totalling E140 million * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here