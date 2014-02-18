Feb 18 Aer Lingus Group PLC :
* Received letter from trustee of Irish airlines superannuation
scheme summarising a proposed draft
* Funding proposal with a 25 year duration
* Proposed once-off funding of E110 million adequate to support
achievement of targets recommended by labour court
* Reduction in pensions in payment to the maximum extent
permitted by amended Irish pension legislation
* Also proposed to make a once-off contribution of E30 million
to new scheme in respect of former employees
* Company reaffirms its commitment to its proposed
contributions totalling E140 million
