By Conor Humphries

DUBLIN, Sept 28 - Irish airline Aer lingus on Wednesday warned the government against selling its 25 percent stake to a larger rival, saying this could undermine its business model by damaging current partnerships and driving up costs.

Ireland's transport minister was quoted as saying last week that the government had received expressions of interest from airlines and investment firms in its 25 percent stake in the former state carrier.

In a meeting with investors and analysts, CEO Christoph Mueller indicated that the airline would prefer a sale to an institutional investor as it would allow it to remain outside the major alliances and maintain a series of bilateral deals.

"We make money on our neutrality. When the government stake is discussed ... before we jump to the conclusion of a trade buyer we should be very careful," Mueller told a meeting with investors broadcast on its web site.

"Neutrality is a big bottom-line contributor for carriers of our nature," he said.

Mueller also said most potential trade buyers he could see had higher costs bases, which he warned could "infect" Aer Lingus and drive up costs.

Aer Lingus' Irish rival Ryanair , Europe's largest budget airline, has twice had takeover bids for Aer Lingus rebuffed and it has said it would be prepared to sell its 30 percent stake, opening the way for another airline to take majority control.

No major airline has publically expressed interest in the stakes.

ANCILLARIES UP

Aer Lingus also issued a positive trading statement on Wednesday, saying that yields and passenger volumes rose in the busy summer holiday months of July and August and that trend had continued into September.

Passenger volumes were up 1.4 percent in the two months from a year earlier, while yields -- the keenly watched measure showing average revenue gained per mile per passenger -- rose 4.6 percent.

Aer Lingus said in August that strong bookings for the second half of 2011 meant it would recover from a first-half loss to post a full-year operating profit.

Ancillary revenue per passenger -- charges for services like checking bags -- increased by 5.1 percent compared with the same period last year and was now in line with 2010 on a year-to-date basis. Several analysts said this was ahead of their expectations.

The airline expects single-digit growth in ancillaries next year, Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Kavanagh told investors.

The Irish government has not yet decided whether to sell its 25 percent stake, but it has hinted it is open to a sale if the offer is right.

Once a review later this year provides clarity on a large deficit in a pension scheme for Aer Lingus employees, the number of interested parties will likely increase, Transport Minister Leo Varadkar said.

Concerns that Aer Lingus may have to contribute to cover a 400 million euros ($545 million) deficit in the fund has weighed on its share price in recent months. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Erica Billingham and Hans-Juergen Peters)