* CEO says purchase by rival would undermine neutrality, may
hike costs
* Govt may sell 25 pct stake, Ryanair may sell its 30 pct
* Yields per passenger rise 4.6 pct in July, Aug
* Ancillary revenue up 5.1 pct, further growth next year
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Sept 28 - Irish airline Aer lingus on
Wednesday warned the government against selling its 25 percent
stake to a larger rival, saying this could undermine its
business model by damaging current partnerships and driving up
costs.
Ireland's transport minister was quoted as saying last week
that the government had received expressions of interest from
airlines and investment firms in its 25 percent stake in the
former state carrier.
In a meeting with investors and analysts, CEO Christoph
Mueller indicated that the airline would prefer a sale to an
institutional investor as it would allow it to remain outside
the major alliances and maintain a series of bilateral deals.
"We make money on our neutrality. When the government stake
is discussed ... before we jump to the conclusion of a trade
buyer we should be very careful," Mueller told a meeting with
investors broadcast on its web site.
"Neutrality is a big bottom-line contributor for carriers of
our nature," he said.
Mueller also said most potential trade buyers he could see
had higher costs bases, which he warned could "infect" Aer
Lingus and drive up costs.
Aer Lingus' Irish rival Ryanair , Europe's largest
budget airline, has twice had takeover bids for Aer Lingus
rebuffed and it has said it would be prepared to sell its 30
percent stake, opening the way for another airline to take
majority control.
No major airline has publically expressed interest in the
stakes.
ANCILLARIES UP
Aer Lingus also issued a positive trading statement on
Wednesday, saying that yields and passenger volumes rose in the
busy summer holiday months of July and August and that trend had
continued into September.
Passenger volumes were up 1.4 percent in the two months from
a year earlier, while yields -- the keenly watched measure
showing average revenue gained per mile per passenger -- rose
4.6 percent.
Aer Lingus said in August that strong bookings for the second
half of 2011 meant it would recover from a first-half loss to
post a full-year operating profit.
Ancillary revenue per passenger -- charges for services like
checking bags -- increased by 5.1 percent compared with the same
period last year and was now in line with 2010 on a year-to-date
basis. Several analysts said this was ahead of their
expectations.
The airline expects single-digit growth in ancillaries next
year, Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Kavanagh told investors.
The Irish government has not yet decided whether to sell its
25 percent stake, but it has hinted it is open to a sale if the
offer is right.
Once a review later this year provides clarity on a large
deficit in a pension scheme for Aer Lingus employees, the number
of interested parties will likely increase, Transport Minister
Leo Varadkar said.
Concerns that Aer Lingus may have to contribute to cover a
400 million euros ($545 million) deficit in the fund has weighed
on its share price in recent months.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
