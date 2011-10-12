* Says not contemplating dividend

DUBLIN, OCT 12 - Irish airline Aer Lingus said on Wednesday it will ask shareholders to allow it reduce its non-distributable reserves by up to 500 million euros ($682 million) and give it greater flexibility to consider paying dividends in the future.

Aer Lingus, which has not made any dividend payment or other form of distribution to shareholders since its initial public offering in 2006, said in a circular to shareholders it was not currently contemplating any such payments.

However, it will seek the changes as its structure prohibits dividend payments owing to accumulated realised losses being four times the 57 million euros in retained earnings earmarked for possible shareholder distribution.

"While the board believes that it is in the best interests of all shareholders to consider a dividend when there is a more durable recovery and consequent earnings visibility, the board has nonetheless reviewed the group's balance sheet with a view to improving flexibility for the future," the circular said.

The airline's shareholders -- which include the Irish government and rival carrier Ryanair -- will meet at an emergency general meeting on Nov. 4 to vote on the changes. ($1 = 0.733 euro) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dan Lalor)