DUBLIN, Sept 15 The Irish government will push ahead with plans to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus by undertaking an analysis of its value and sounding out potential interest, the Irish Times newspaper said on Thursday.

Any sale would be subject to Dublin receiving a premium to the current 89-million euro ($122 million) value of its holding in the airline, and a transaction is not expected to happen this year, the newspaper added.

Ireland's transport minister said last week the government was considering selling its stake in the former state carrier as part of a commitment under its EU/IMF bailout to raise 2 billion euros from state asset sales.

The minister, Leo Varadkar, said Aer Lingus was no longer seen as strategic because the airline's prized slots at London's Heathrow airport had become less important due to the increase of direct flights from Dublin to other European hubs.

Citing informed sources, the Irish Times said any sale would involve clauses that would protect the Heathrow slots being used for access to Irish airports and would ensure a continuance of the brand name.

Nobody from the airline or the transport ministry could be immediately reached for comment.

($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)