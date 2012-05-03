* Says expects to match 2011 op profit of 49 mln eur
* More optimistic due to higher yields on long-haul
* Says no progress in pension dispute
(Adds quotes, details)
DUBLIN, May 3 Irish airline Aer Lingus
upgraded its 2012 operating profit forecast on Thursday, saying
it expected to match last year's 49 million euros ($64 million)
as higher revenue per passenger mile compensated for growing
costs.
The low-cost carrier warned in February that fuel costs
would cause profits to fall in 2012 from 2011 levels.
But strong growth in yields, the keenly watched measure of
revenue per passenger mile, helped boost revenues by 15 percent
cutting the airline's loss in the traditionally weak first
quarter by one-third to 36.1 million.
"We now share the (International Air Transport
Association's) more upbeat view on industry trends," chief
executive Christoph Mueller said in a statement, referring to
the IATA's April business confidence survey.
"If current trends continue, Aer Lingus' operating profit
for 2012 should match that achieved in 2011."
Revenues per passenger mile were up 6 percent on short-haul
services and 11 percent on long haul.
Aer Lingus has returned to profitability by refocusing its
fleet away from delivering Irish holidaymakers to beaches and
ski slopes and towards inbound travel from higher growth areas
in continental Europe and sales of higher-price last-minute
tickets.
The airline warned, however, that the performance of some
short-haul routes were weaker than expected.
Operating expenses increased 5.9 percent with lower aircraft
hire charges helping to offset a fuel bill that was 31 percent
higher than the year before.
Scandinavian airline SAS on Thursday blamed
rocketing jet fuel prices for contributing to a larger than
expected first-quarter loss.
Aer Lingus reported no progress in crucial talks with staff
over a 700 million euro deficit in a pension scheme that has
scared off some investors.
The airline says it has no legal obligation to increase its
fixed contribution to its pension scheme, but is holding talks
with unions about the shortfall in an effort to avoid industrial
action.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)