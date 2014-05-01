US STOCKS-Wall St up as Fed raises rates, flags no changes to path
* Dow up 0.46 pct, S&P 500 up 0.69 pct, Nasdaq up 0.60 pct (Updates with reaction to Fed statement)
DUBLIN May 1 Aer lingus :
* reports Q1 2014 operating loss of 48.5 million eur, cites late timing of Easter
* says expects that operating result for 2014 will be broadly in line with 2013
* short haul forward booking trends indicate revenues for most routes should be broadly in line with 2013 levels or slightly ahead
* revenue per seat on long haul decreased by 5 pct, reflecting in part effect of the weaker dollar; short haul rps down 3.6 pct y/y
* reports "intense price competition" on European short-haul, yields in certain markets under particular pressure (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
* Dow up 0.46 pct, S&P 500 up 0.69 pct, Nasdaq up 0.60 pct (Updates with reaction to Fed statement)
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)