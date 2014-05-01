DUBLIN May 1 Aer lingus :

* reports Q1 2014 operating loss of 48.5 million eur, cites late timing of Easter

* says expects that operating result for 2014 will be broadly in line with 2013

* short haul forward booking trends indicate revenues for most routes should be broadly in line with 2013 levels or slightly ahead

* revenue per seat on long haul decreased by 5 pct, reflecting in part effect of the weaker dollar; short haul rps down 3.6 pct y/y

* reports "intense price competition" on European short-haul, yields in certain markets under particular pressure (Reporting by Conor Humphries)