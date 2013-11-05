DUBLIN Nov 5 Aer Lingus Group PLC : * Q3 operating profit up 4.4 percent y/y to 94.9 million EUR * Good weather conditions, strong price competition hurt short haul, long haul

growth impressive * Says does not expect any improvement in short haul in 2013 due to heavily

discounted fares across Europe * Maintains guidance for FY op profit, before net exceptional items, of around

60 million EUR * Passenger load factor in October 2013 decreased by 2.0 points y/y to 77.2% * Total flown passenger numbers, including Aer Lingus regional, decreased by

0.5% to 957,000