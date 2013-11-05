DUBLIN Nov 5 Aer Lingus Group PLC :
* Q3 operating profit up 4.4 percent y/y to 94.9 million EUR
* Good weather conditions, strong price competition hurt short
haul, long haul
growth impressive
* Says does not expect any improvement in short haul in 2013
due to heavily
discounted fares across Europe
* Maintains guidance for FY op profit, before net exceptional
items, of around
60 million EUR
* Passenger load factor in October 2013 decreased by 2.0 points
y/y to 77.2%
* Total flown passenger numbers, including Aer Lingus regional,
decreased by
0.5% to 957,000