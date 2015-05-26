DUBLIN May 26 The Irish government has consulted with the European Commission over commitments IAG has made for its takeover of Aer Lingus and is confident they will not be opposed, Ireland's Transport Minister said on Tuesday.

The Irish government agreed on Tuesday to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus to IAG, paving the way for the owner of British Airways and Iberia to make a formal bid to buy the Irish carrier.

"We have had consultation with the relevant parts of the European Commission and we are confident that the mechanisms in relation to slot usage and slot maintenance will not be opposed," Paschal Donohoe told a news conference.

