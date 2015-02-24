DUBLIN Feb 24 Ireland's transport minister said the government was still considering a bid for Aer Lingus by the owner of British Airways, but listed additional concessions that it would need in order to support the bid.

Paschal Donohoe said the government would require more information on the implications of the merger on employment and transatlantic growth potential.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) would also have to extend its commitment to maintaining Irish routes to London's Heathrow airport beyond the current offer of five years, he said.

IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh indicated to an Irish parliamentary committee earlier this month that IAG would not improve its proposal, which include guarantees to maintain certain Irish routes.

Aer Lingus' board recommended the 1.36 billion euro ($1.5 billion) offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) last month, subject to the agreement of the Irish state to sell its 25 percent stake, but political opposition has been significant.

Donohoe said the government was not giving IAG any deadline to improve its proposal.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Keith Weir)