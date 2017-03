BRUSSELS, June 25 British Airways-owner IAG has offered concessions in an attempt to win European Union regulatory approval for its plan to acquire a 25 percent stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The EU competition authority will now decide by July 15 instead of July 1 whether to clear the deal, according to a filing on its site.

Sources told Reuters last week that the Commission was unlikely to approve the stake buy without concessions from IAG to allay competition concerns. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)