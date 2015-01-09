PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Jan 9 The owner of British Airways said on Friday that Aer Lingus had rejected a revised takeover approach valuing the Irish airline at 2.40 euros per share.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) said it had made a renewed approach, lifting the offer to 2.40 euros in cash from its earlier 2.30 euros. It said that there was no certainty a new bid would be forthcoming.
Aer Lingus said in December it had rejected a takeover approach from its larger rival, which is keen to gain control of its airline slots at London's Heathrow Airport.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
