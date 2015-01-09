LONDON Jan 9 The owner of British Airways said on Friday that Aer Lingus had rejected a revised takeover approach valuing the Irish airline at 2.40 euros per share.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) said it had made a renewed approach, lifting the offer to 2.40 euros in cash from its earlier 2.30 euros. It said that there was no certainty a new bid would be forthcoming.

Aer Lingus said in December it had rejected a takeover approach from its larger rival, which is keen to gain control of its airline slots at London's Heathrow Airport.

