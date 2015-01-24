LONDON Jan 24 The owner of British Airways has
made a third takeover approach to Aer Lingus, offering
to pay 2.50 euros per share or around 1.3 billion euros in total
for the Irish airline, Sky News reported on Saturday.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG),
which also owns Spanish carrier Iberia, has had two offers
rejected by Aer Lingus, the last one in early January for 2.40
euros per share.
Buying Aer Lingus would give British Airways more take-off
and landing slots at Heathrow, its home base and a top European
hub for profitable long-haul routes. The airport is operating at
close to capacity, preventing BA from adding more flights.
Sky News said IAG had submitted a revised all-cash proposal
within the last couple of days, which directors of the
Dublin-based carrier had met to discuss. Official statements
confirming the latest development could come on Monday morning.
Shares in Aer Lingus closed on Friday at 2.35 euros, giving
it a market value of 1.26 billion euros. A spokeswoman for IAG
declined to comment, while no one was immediately available to
respond at Aer Lingus.
Any acquisition of Aer Lingus would need the backing of
budget airline Ryanair, which holds a 29.9 percent stake
in Aer Lingus after its own three failed takeover attempts, and
the Irish government, which owns 25 percent.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by William Hardy)