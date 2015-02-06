DUBLIN Feb 6 The Irish government is not yet
convinced by a bid from the owner of British Airways for its 25
percent stake in former state airline Aer Lingus, the
country's transport minister was quoted as saying on Friday.
Aer Lingus' board last week recommended a 1.36 billion euro
($1.5 billion) offer from International Consolidated Airlines
Group (IAG), subject to the agreement of its two
largest shareholders: budget airline Ryanair and the
Irish state.
The government has previously said it is looking for
guarantees that the airline will not reduce services to Irish
airports or significantly cut staff numbers.
"We as a shareholder remain to be convinced regarding the
merits of what they're putting forward," Transport Minister
Paschal Donohoe was quoted as saying by the Irish Independent
newspaper after a second meeting between IAG and representatives
of the government.
The government is in the process of clarifying matters
relating to the offer and it was unclear when a final decision
will be made, Donohoe said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)