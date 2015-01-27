DUBLIN Jan 27 Aer Lingus's board has recommended an improved 1.36 billion-euro ($1.52 billion) takeover offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), the Irish airline said on Tuesday.

The new proposal by the owner of British Airways, its third in six weeks, is worth 2.55 euros per share, up from a previous 2.40 euros, and includes a cash offer of 2.50 per euros share and a cash dividend of 0.05 euros per share.

Aer Lingus said its recommendation is subject to being satisfied with how IAG proposes to address the interests of the relevant parties, its two largest shareholders, budget airline Ryanair and the Irish government. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)