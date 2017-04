DUBLIN Feb 12 British Airways owner IAG said there would inevitably be some job losses at Aer Lingus if it takes over the Irish airline but its growth plans would add jobs for pilots and cabin crew.

"It's important to be honest. There certainly would be some jobs that are in Aer Lingus today in administrative areas that would be duplicated so we would be looking to reduce some jobs," IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh told national broadcaster RTE on Thursday.

"But the big story is that we would grow the airline and there would be an increase in the number of jobs... The jobs that are created by that growth are very significant - pilots, cabin crew, engineers, mechanics." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)