DUBLIN May 20 British Airways owner IAG is relaxed about the time it is taking Aer Lingus shareholders to decide whether to back a takeover deal, Chief Executive Willie Walsh said on Wednesday.

International Consolidated Airlines Group's (IAG) proposed 1.36 billion euro bid was recommended by Aer Lingus' board in January but is conditional on the support of the airline's two main shareholders, rival Ryanair and the Irish state.

"I'm perfectly relaxed about the timing. My board is very happy. Consistently I have said that this is a deal we would like to do," Walsh told reporters, adding that the airline was sticking to its full-year operating profit forecast in excess of 2.2 billion euros. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Padraic Halpin and David Clarke)