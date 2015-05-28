DUBLIN May 28 Ireland's parliament approved the
sale of its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus to IAG
on Thursday, clearing a hurdle for the takeover of the
airline and limiting political damage for the government.
The government on Tuesday agreed to sell its stake after
British Airways-owner IAG gave reassurances on jobs and routes
following months of talks to soothe the concerns of government
MPs under pressure from opposition parties and trade unions.
The government's decision, which had to be ratified by
parliament, was approved by 74 votes to 51, with just one member
of the junior Labour party voting against the government, a
protest that will likely see him lose the party whip.
