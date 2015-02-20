METALS-Copper rises as Chinese buyers return to market
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
DUBLIN Feb 20 A senior Irish government minister on Friday said that an offer by British Airways owner to buy Ireland's 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus was not yet persuasive enough.
Aer Lingus' board recommended the 1.36 billion euro ($1.5 billion) offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group ICAG.L (IAG) last month, subject to the agreement of the Irish state to sell, but political opposition has been significant.
"It is up to IAG to make an offer that is persuasive in relation to the public interest here. And as of yet we don't have an offer that is persuasive enough," Agriculture Minister Simon Coveney said in an interview with Newstalk Radio.
IAG chief executive Willie Walsh indicated to an Irish parliamentary committee earlier this month that IAG would not improve its current offer, which include guarantees to maintain certain Irish routes. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by William Hardy)
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
SYDNEY, April 5 Global miner Glencore on Wednesday declared force majeure on coal shipments from the cyclone-hit Bowen Basin in Australia, after the storm damaged railway lines, disrupting delivery to ports.
LONDON, April 5 Royal Bank of Scotland announced on Wednesday that the team managing its Williams & Glyn division of branches are leaving after the bank abandoned its seven-year-old plan to sell it to meet regulatory obligations.