DUBLIN May 18 Ryanair's approach to IAG's
(ICAG.L) bid for Aer Lingus (AERL.I) will be very significant in
whether the government decides to sell its stake in the former
flag carrier, Deputy Prime Minister Joan Burton was quoted as
saying on Monday.
International Consolidated Airlines Group's (IAG) proposed
1.36 billion euro bid was recommended by Aer Lingus in January
but is conditional on the support of the airline's two main
shareholders, rival Ryanair and the Irish state.
The Sunday Times newspaper reported that the
government-appointed group examining the bid will recommend a
sale of the state's 25 percent stake, but it will only be
presented to cabinet if Ryanair first signals its intention to
sell.
"It is not just the Government which is involved in this.
There is a significant stake held by Ryanair and how they
approach that will be very significant in any decision being
made," Burton was quoted as saying in the Irish Independent.
"Clearly, there are ongoing issues in relation to Ryanair
and the approach that they take."
Ryanair, which has said little publicly about the sale,
asked in March for details of IAG's plans for Aer Lingus,
including possible remedies to competition concerns, before it
decides whether to accept the proposed offer for its 30 percent
stake.
A spokesman for Ryanair said on Sunday that its board will
consider any offer "if and when an offer is made".
The transport minister was awaiting the final report from
the group of government officials appointed to assess the
proposal and expected to bring the matter to a conclusion in the
coming weeks, a spokeswoman said.
