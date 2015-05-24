DUBLIN May 24 The Irish government said on
Sunday it had received a report by an expert group advising it
on the possible sale of its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus
to British Airways owner IAG, paving the way
for a long-delayed decision.
International Consolidated Airlines Group's (IAG) proposed
1.36 billion euro ($1.5 billion) bid was recommended by Aer
Lingus' board in January but is conditional on the support of
the airline's two main shareholders - rival Ryanair and
the Irish state.
The government decision has been delayed for months by the
preparation of the report, which could help the government win
over some sceptical members of parliament and the airline's
trade unions.
The Sunday Business Post, without citing sources, reported
that the government would announce after its weekly cabinet
meeting on Tuesday that it is backing the sale.
But a transport ministry spokesman said that while the
minister had received the report, the issue was "not on the
agenda" for that meeting. The government can add an issue to the
agenda at the last minute.
The government will bring the matter to a conclusion in the
coming weeks, the spokesman said.
Ministers have said in recent weeks that the position of 30
percent shareholder Ryanair was key to the government's
decision.
Ryanair has not disclosed its plans, but it releases its
annual results on Tuesday morning and several senior executives
will speak to the media.
The Sunday Business Post also reported that Ryanair would
approve the deal, triggering a formal offer from IAG.
A Ryanair spokesman reiterated the company's insistence that
it would consider the sale only after a formal offer was made.
($1 = 0.9079 euros)
