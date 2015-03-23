DUBLIN, March 23 Ireland's transport minister on Monday said talks with British Airways owner IAG on a bid for Aer Lingus were "workmanlike and constructive" and that he expected the cabinet to decide whether to back the bid within weeks.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) made a 1.36 billion euro ($1.5 billion) bid for Aer Lingus in January and the Irish carrier's board recommended the offer to shareholders.

But the government has not yet decided whether to sell its 25 percent stake, a condition of the deal.

Transport Minister Paschal Donohoe told state broadcaster RTE that he did not expect the issue to be brought up at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, but that there would be a decision on whether to sell "within weeks". (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)