DUBLIN, March 23 Ireland's transport minister on
Monday said talks with British Airways owner IAG on a
bid for Aer Lingus were "workmanlike and constructive"
and that he expected the cabinet to decide whether to back the
bid within weeks.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) made a 1.36
billion euro ($1.5 billion) bid for Aer Lingus in January and
the Irish carrier's board recommended the offer to shareholders.
But the government has not yet decided whether to sell its
25 percent stake, a condition of the deal.
Transport Minister Paschal Donohoe told state broadcaster
RTE that he did not expect the issue to be brought up at a
cabinet meeting on Tuesday, but that there would be a decision
on whether to sell "within weeks".
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)