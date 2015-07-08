DUBLIN, July 8 Ryanair's board is due to meet to review IAG's proposed takeover of Aer Lingus and will likely decide whether to sell its 30 percent stake over the next week or two, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The 1.3-billion-euro ($1.4 billion) bid is conditional on agreement from Ryanair, which has indicated it may wait for the deal to secure EU approval before making a decision. The European Commission extended the deadline for its decision to July 15 after receiving competition concessions.

"The board of Ryanair has to make a decision on the IAG bid in the next, I think, week or two and I'm not quite sure what way that decision will go," Michael O'Leary told the Newstalk radio station, adding that if IAG did get control of Aer Lingus, it would do a good job.

($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Pravin Char)