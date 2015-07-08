DUBLIN, July 8 Ryanair's board is due to meet to
review IAG's proposed takeover of Aer Lingus
and will likely decide whether to sell its 30 percent stake over
the next week or two, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
The 1.3-billion-euro ($1.4 billion) bid is conditional on
agreement from Ryanair, which has indicated it may wait for the
deal to secure EU approval before making a decision. The
European Commission extended the deadline for its decision to
July 15 after receiving competition concessions.
"The board of Ryanair has to make a decision on the IAG bid
in the next, I think, week or two and I'm not quite sure what
way that decision will go," Michael O'Leary told the Newstalk
radio station, adding that if IAG did get control of Aer Lingus,
it would do a good job.
($1 = 0.9047 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Pravin Char)