Feb 24 (Reuters) -

* Irish transport minister says clarity on the overall employment prospects of Aer Lingus after IAG merger is still needed

* says needs firm commitments and details of Aer Lingus plans for transatlantic traffic growth after IAG merger

* says government requires a longer commitment to Heathrow routes than five years

* says government steering group and advisors are evaluating the attractiveness of IAG'S 2.55 eur offer for Aer Lingus shares

* says information and commitments that have been provided to date do not at present provide a basis on which the government could give an irrevocable commitment Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Conor Humphries)