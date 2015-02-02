DUBLIN Feb 2 Ryanair Chief Executive
Michael O'Leary said the concerns of its fellow Aer Lingus
shareholder, the Irish government, on the potential
sale of the airline to the owner of British Airways are
misplaced.
Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Sunday that International
Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) must provide a "cast
iron permanent guarantee" regarding flights serving Ireland if
the government is to even consider a bid for Aer Lingus.
"More people fly to other London airports than fly to
Heathrow on a daily basis from Ireland so much of the noise
about Aer Lingus or connectivity or Heathrow slots is entirely
misplaced in what is a rapidly changing modern aviation world,"
O'Leary told Ireland's national broadcaster RTE.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)