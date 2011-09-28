DUBLIN, Sept 28 Irish airline Aer lingus is concerned that a trade buyer of the government's 25 percent stake could undermine its commercial neutrality and damage its profitability, CEO Christoph Mueller said on Wednesday.

The airline, in which the government is considering selling its 25 percent stake, is not a member of an airline alliance and has bilateral deals with a number of carriers.

"We make money on our neutrality. When the government stake is discussed ... before we jump to the conclusion of a trade buyer we should be very careful," Mueller told a meeting with investors broadcast on its web site.

"Neutrality is a big bottom-line contributor for carriers of our nature," he said.

Mueller also said most potential trade buyers had higher costs bases, which he warned could "infect" Aer Lingus and drive up costs

Ireland's transport minister was quoted as saying last week that the government had received expressions of interest from airlines and investment firms in its 25 percent stake in the former state carrier.

The airline said in a trading statement on Wednesday that yields and passenger volumes rose in the busy summer holiday months of July and August and that trend had continued into September. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)