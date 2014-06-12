DUBLIN, June 12 Aer Lingus said on
Thursday the threat of further strikes by cabin crew had damaged
its bookings for the next few months and it expects operating
profit to be 10 to 20 percent lower than last year.
Cabin crew at the Irish airline, who went on strike over the
busy June bank holiday weekend in a row over rostering and job
cuts, had indicated on Wednesday they would defer two further
days of strikes scheduled for mid-June after mediated talks.
However, just two weeks ago Aer Lingus maintained its
guidance for operating profit to be in line with last year's 61
million euros ($83 million), it said the threat of a second wave
of strikes had caused significant damage to trading.
"This has been particularly noticeable in recent days
following increased media coverage and commentary," Aer Lingus
said in a statement. "The outcome will depend in part on the
speed with which we can win back customer confidence."
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Holmes)