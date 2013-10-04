METALS-Copper snaps 6-day losing streak as inventory build-up falters
* Coming up: U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT (Updates throughout, moves dateline from MELBOURNE)
DUBLIN Oct 4 Aer Lingus saw short-haul passenger numbers fall 6.5 percent in September compared with a year ago, the Irish airline said on Friday, after larger rival Ryanair promised aggressive pricing to maintain volumes.
Aer Lingus's total passenger numbers including long-haul were down 4.6 percent in September, while its load factor fell by 2.7 percentage points from a year earlier to 81.7 percent.
* Coming up: U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT (Updates throughout, moves dateline from MELBOURNE)
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.
* Tens of thousands of travellers stranded (Adds airline responses, updates number of flights cancelled)