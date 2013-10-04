DUBLIN Oct 4 Aer Lingus saw short-haul passenger numbers fall 6.5 percent in September compared with a year ago, the Irish airline said on Friday, after larger rival Ryanair promised aggressive pricing to maintain volumes.

Aer Lingus's total passenger numbers including long-haul were down 4.6 percent in September, while its load factor fell by 2.7 percentage points from a year earlier to 81.7 percent.