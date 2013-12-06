DUBLIN Dec 6 Talks have broken down between Aer Lingus and the main trade union representing members of its pension scheme, the Irish airline said on Friday.

The pension scheme, which employees at Aer Lingus share with other aviation industry workers, has a deficit of over 700 million euros ($955.96 million).

Aer Lingus says it is not legally obliged to help fund the scheme, but has offered to make a once-off payment of 140 million euros to the scheme in order to avoid an industrial dispute.

The airline said the SIPTU trade union had threatened to ballot for industrial action "without seeking further dialogue with Aer Lingus."

The union was not immediately available to comment.

Aer Lingus called for SIPTU to return to talks and said it would take legal advice on the dispute.

SIPTU threatened industrial action last year over talks about the same pension deficit, but later withdrew the threat and returned to talks.