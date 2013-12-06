DUBLIN Dec 6 Talks have broken down between Aer
Lingus and the main trade union representing members of
its pension scheme, the Irish airline said on Friday.
The pension scheme, which employees at Aer Lingus share with
other aviation industry workers, has a deficit of over 700
million euros ($955.96 million).
Aer Lingus says it is not legally obliged to help fund the
scheme, but has offered to make a once-off payment of 140
million euros to the scheme in order to avoid an industrial
dispute.
The airline said the SIPTU trade union had threatened to
ballot for industrial action "without seeking further dialogue
with Aer Lingus."
The union was not immediately available to comment.
Aer Lingus called for SIPTU to return to talks and said it
would take legal advice on the dispute.
SIPTU threatened industrial action last year over talks
about the same pension deficit, but later withdrew the threat
and returned to talks.