DUBLIN May 24 The Irish labour court on Friday made a non-binding recommendation that Aer Lingus pay 110 million euros ($142 million) to help make up a shortfall in a pension fund that covers some of its employees.

The pension scheme, which also covers workers at the Dublin Airport Authority, had a deficit of over 700 million euros at the end of 2011 and the threat of a large pay-out has weighed on the Aer Lingus share price in recent years, traders say.

A group of pension experts mandated by the labour court said Aer Lingus would need to contribute 110 million euros in capital to ensure a minimal level of pension for the scheme's members.

Aer Lingus said in a statement that its board of directors will consider the recommendation. Aer Lingus shareholders and pension scheme members would also need to approve the deal for it to be implemented.

While Aer Lingus says it is not legally obliged to contribute, it would likely risk industrial action if it ruled out any payment.