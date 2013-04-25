DUBLIN, April 25 Aer Lingus expects to
resolve a dispute with unions over a shortfall in a pension fund
this year, though it is too soon to say how much the airline
will need to contribute, Chief Executive Christoph Mueller said
on Thursday.
"I am quite confident we are going to see an outcome of this
entire issue in 2013," Mueller told journalists, saying a ruling
by the Labour Relations Commission possible within weeks would
then be voted on by unions and shareholders.
The Aer Lingus staff pension scheme, which also covers
workers at the Dublin Airport Authority, had a 700 million euro
($904 million) deficit at the end of 2011.