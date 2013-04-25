DUBLIN, April 25 Aer Lingus expects to resolve a dispute with unions over a shortfall in a pension fund this year, though it is too soon to say how much the airline will need to contribute, Chief Executive Christoph Mueller said on Thursday.

"I am quite confident we are going to see an outcome of this entire issue in 2013," Mueller told journalists, saying a ruling by the Labour Relations Commission possible within weeks would then be voted on by unions and shareholders.

The Aer Lingus staff pension scheme, which also covers workers at the Dublin Airport Authority, had a 700 million euro ($904 million) deficit at the end of 2011.