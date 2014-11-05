Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN Nov 5 Aer Lingus trade union members approved proposals to address the airline's pension deficit on Wednesday, its main trade union said, clearing a major hurdle as the Irish airline's looks to plug a hole in the scheme.
Aer Lingus is seeking agreement to make a one-off 191 million euro ($238.35 million) payment in relation to the scheme, which employees at Aer Lingus share with other aviation industry workers, and which has a deficit of more than 700 million euros.
The airline, which reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit earlier on Wednesday, will ask shareholders to back the agreement in December. It also needs approval from pension trustees and the country's pension authority. (1 US dollar = 0.8013 euro) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)
