By Conor Humphries

DUBLIN, Dec 10 Aer Lingus' shareholders on Wednesday voted in favour of a plan to inject 191 million euros ($237 million) into a staff pension fund, one of the final obstacles to resolving a dispute that has weighed on Aer Lingus' share price for years.

The pension scheme, which employees at Aer Lingus share with other aviation industry workers, has a deficit of more than 700 million euros ($876 million) compared with Aer Lingus' market capitalisation of 965 million euros.

Seventy-eight percent of shareholders backed the deal, indicating the airline's largest investor Ryanair, which controls 30 percent, voted in favour with at least some of its shares. Less than 1 percent of shareholders voted against.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus declined to comment on how Ryanair voted, but a vote in favour would mark a dramatic reversal of Ryanair's long-running opposition to using company funds to top up the pension scheme.

Chief Executive Michael O'Leary last month said he did not like the deal, but refused to rule out a vote in favour.

Analysts have long seen the presence of a large rival on Aer Lingus's share register, combined with the hole in the pension scheme, as a barrier to the company's second-largest shareholder, the Irish government, selling its 25 percent stake.

Aer Lingus Chairman Colm Barrington said he hoped the pension deal would be completed by the end of the year, making Aer Lingus a "normal PLC" and increasing its options for capital raising.

Barrington, who was heckled during the emergency general meeting by some pensioners who could lose around 10 percent of their pensions, told journalists he hoped a new chief executive to replace Christoph Mueller would be named before the end of the year.

The current shortlist contains at least one Aer Lingus executive and one outsider, he said.

The result was released after the close of the Irish stock market. Aer Lingus' share price briefly climbed 10 percent when union members voted to back the deal earlier this month.

The deal must still be approved by Ireland's pensions regulator before it can come into force.

($1 = 0.8046 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter)