DUBLIN Dec 10 Aer Lingus' shareholders on Wednesday voted in favour of a plan to inject 191 million euros ($237 million) into a staff pension fund, one of the final obstacles to resolving a dispute that has weighed on Aer Lingus' share price for years.

Seventy-eight percent of shareholders backed the deal, indicating the airline's largest investor Ryanair, which controls 30 percent, voted in favour. Ryanair and Aer Lingus declined to comment on how Ryanair voted.

Less than 1 percent of shareholders voted against, while the remainder did not vote.

($1 = 0.8046 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter)