Feb 24 Aer Lingus Group Plc

* Says FY operating profit before net exceptional items up 18 percent to 72 million eur

* Says average long haul fare per seat up 7.2%; short haul average fare per seat up 2.5%

* Says revenue growth of 9.2% y/y to 1.56 billion eur