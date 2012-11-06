UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
DUBLIN Nov 6 Aer Lingus Group PLC : * October passenger numbers, excluding Aer Lingus regional, down 1.6 percent
y/y to 873,000 * Says booked load factor 79.2 percent, up 1.5 points versus year ago
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders