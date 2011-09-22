(Adds more detail)
DUBLIN, Sept 22 Ireland's Aer Lingus
has written to shareholder and long-time rival Ryanair
to reject the latter's complaints that it is "continually
ignored" by the Aer Lingus board, the latest in a long-running
war of words between the two airlines.
In a letter sent to Ryanair and released on Thursday, Aer
Lingus said Ryanair was a source of concern to other investors
and welcomed its recent statement that it would be prepared to
sell its 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus if the government found
a buyer for the state's 25 percent holding.
"One of the greatest concerns that we hear from shareholders
relates to Ryanair's shareholding in the company and its impact
on the company's options and value. As such, we welcome your
recent statements that Ryanair would be prepared to dispose of
its shareholding in Aer Lingus," Chairman Colm Barrington wrote
in the letter.
"We would hope to have constructive discussions with you on
this issue."
Ryanair, Europe's largest budget airline, has twice had
takeover bids for Aer Lingus rebuffed and its outspoken Chief
Executive Michael O'Leary has been a long-standing critic of the
company.
In recent public statements, Ryanair complained about Aer
Lingus's handling of a 400 million euros ($547.6 million)
pension deficit, which has depressed the company's share price,
as well as the absence of a dividend payment and decision to buy
out a profit share deal with employees.
Ireland's government is considering selling its 25 percent
stake in Aer Lingus, valued at around 89 million euros, as it
seeks to cut its debt under an EU-IMF bailout, but uncertainty
over the pension deficit is seen as a hurdle.
Shares of Aer Lingus, which have dropped nearly 40 percent so
far this year and nearly 70 percent since its 2006 flotation,
were down 0.5 percent at 67 euro cents. Ryanair's stock was 1.4
percent lower.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
