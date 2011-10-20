DUBLIN Oct 20 Aer Lingus criticised
Ryanair's attempts to call an extraordinary general
meeting (EGM) of Aer Lingus shareholders and said on Thursday
its rival's 29 percent stake in the airline should not be
maintained in the long run.
The two Dublin-based airlines have been locked in a bitter
war of words for months over Aer Lingus' large pension deficit
and the absence of a dividend payment by Aer Lingus.
"We believe that the context in which you frame your
proposals is a continuing attempt to de-focus and distract
management with consequent potential implications for
performance and, as such, are not in the best interests of all
shareholders," Aer Lingus Chairman Colin Barrington said in a
letter to Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary published on
Thursday.
Ryanair has twice had attempts to take over Aer Lingus
rebuffed on competition grounds and Barrington said Ryanair
should sell its stake, which is valued at around 113 million
euros ($154.8 million).
"It is our view that the shareholding cannot be maintained
in the long term," he said.
Ryanair has said it would consider selling its stake if the
government sells its 25 percent shareholding. Dublin is
considering putting its shares on the block as part of an EU-IMF
privatisation programme.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Holmes)