DUBLIN, June 21 The Irish government, Aer Lingus's second-largest shareholder, said on Thursday that Ryanair's takeover bid undervalues the former flag carrier.

"I have always taken the view that Aer Lingus is undervalued," transport minister Leo Varadker told the state broadcaster, RTE. "The offer being made proves that.

"It is an offer of 1.30 (euros per share), which is higher than the share price. Aer Lingus has nearly 700 million euros ($889 million) in cash, and the offer being made actually values the company lower than that."

Aer Lingus called on shareholders to reject the fresh bid from rival Irish airline Ryanair on Wednesday.

Shares in Aer Lingus were down 1.3 percent at 1.07 euros at 0938GMT, significantly below Ryanair's offer, which values the company at 694 million euros.

Varadker repeated that the government will not be forced into a fire sale of its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus, which it has indicated it wants to sell.

"It will be done at a time of our choosing," Varadker said, adding that Ryanair's offer would be discussed by the cabinet on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7873 euro) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by David Goodman)