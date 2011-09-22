DUBLIN, Sept 22 Ireland's Aer Lingus has written to shareholder and long-time rival Ryanair to reject its complaints that it is "continually ignored" by the Aer Lingus board, the latest in a long-running war of words between the two airlines.

In a letter sent to Ryanair and released on Thursday, Aer Lingus said Ryanair was a source of concern to other investors and welcomed its recent statement that it would be prepared to sell its 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus if the government found a buyer for the state's 25 percent stake.

"One of the greatest concerns that we hear from shareholders relates to Ryanair's shareholding in the company and its impact on the company's options and value. As such, we welcome your recent statements that Ryanair would be prepared to dispose of its shareholding in Aer Lingus," Chairman Colm Barrington wrote in the letter.

"We would hope to have constructive discussions with you on this issue." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)