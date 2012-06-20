DUBLIN, June 20 The Irish government, which holds a 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus, has not yet decided whether or not to support a bid by Ryanair to take over the airline, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Wednesday.

The government has in the past opposed a merger of the two.

"Details of the offer have not yet been considered collectively by government," Kenny told parliament.

"The government would be concerned obviously in terms of competition, in terms of consumer facilities, in terms of price and access to the country," Kenny said. "But it is a minority share the government has. We don't have any veto."

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)