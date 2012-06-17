DUBLIN, June 17 A union representing technical
staff at Aer Lingus said it expected the Irish airline
to cut or relocate 55 employees from Ireland's Shannon Airport,
a move it says is likely to lead to industrial action.
The Unite trade union said it believed the airline was
planning to announce the closure of its maintenance operations
in Shannon within weeks.
"If they announce the sale of the hangar at the end of June,
I would think industrial action will start immediately," union
official Brian Gormley told Reuters.
A spokesman for Aer Lingus said the airline was in
consultations with staff and their representatives in relation
to potential relocation of some Shannon maintenance operations,
but declined further comment.
Workers are to meet with union officials on Tuesday to
decide on what action might be taken, Unite said in a statement.
"I don't know for definite what members will call for, but I
couldn't see much point in anything less than a withdrawal of
labour," Gormley said.
Any action is likely involve less than 10 percent of the
airline's workforce but cause significant disruption to the
airline during the summer season, Gormley said.
Aer Lingus flights were halted for three weeks in January
last year in an industrial dispute with cabin crew. In February
the airline said it was in talks with staff over a shortfall in
a pension scheme in order to avoid industrial action.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Jane Baird)