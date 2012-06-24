DUBLIN, June 24 Turkish national carrier Turkish
Airlines may be a potential bidder for Aer Lingus
, just days after rival Irish airline Ryanair
made a surprise buyout bid, according to a report in the Sunday
Business Post.
Turkish Airlines is assessing Ireland's 75-year-old former
flag carrier and is "very interested" according to sources.
It is one of several international airlines looking at Aer
Lingus, according to the report. Abu Dhabi's Etihad, which
already owns a 3 percent stake, has long been cited in the media
as a possible bidder for the government's 25 percent stake.
Turkish Airlines, which could only hold a 49 percent stake
in Aer Lingus because it is based outside the European Union,
could buy the government's stake or form a partnership with
another airline, said the sources.
Both Turkish Airlines and Etihad view Dublin as a potential
hub through which passengers could be routed to the Far East and
beyond, according to the report.
Aer Lingus declined to comment on the report. A spokesman at
Turkish Airlines was not immediately available for comment.
Ryanair, which is the largest shareholder in Aer Lingus,
launched its third bid to take over its rival on Tuesday, saying
it would offer 1.30 euros per share to secure at least 50
percent of the carrier.
The bid, which values Aer Lingus at 694 million euros ($880
million), would be subject to the approval of the European
Commission, which in 2007 blocked an earlier bid by Ryanair for
Aer Lingus on competition grounds.
The surprise move by Ryanair's flamboyant chief Michael
O'Leary this week also led to speculation that it was a plot to
flush out prospective buyers for Ryanair's own 29 percent stake
in Aer Lingus.
Turkish Airlines recently pulled out of talks with Poland's
LOT to form a possible tie-up.
