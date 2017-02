DUBLIN Aug 31 Irish airline Aer Lingus expects yields per passenger to be flat in the second half of 2011, Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Kavanagh said on Wednesday.

"In the second half of the year we see more opportunity in driving volumes than flat yields," Kavanagh told a conference call with journalists.

Bookings would see a single-digit percentage increase in the second half compared to last year, he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Erica Billingham)